Harlan native publishes book

Long standing Bell and Harlan County native Franklin D. Hall is the newest member of the community to be make his presence known in the literary world.

Hall has recently completed and published a collection of poems, prose and musing of “intended inspirations” about life in coal country.

Hall was born in a coal camp house in Harlan County. He was the ninth child of nine children in his family. When Hall was just 16 months of age, he lost his father in a mining accident.

Hall stated that “all good stories begin at home,” and he said that his mother was “up to the task” before her and showed amazing perseverance and grit and love to give Hall a wonderful childhood.

Hall made his way to Bell County in 1972 and began a three-decade career in the automobile business.

During his tenure in the auto business, Hall recounts receiving the friendly moniker of “the old, ugly man,” which is still attached to him some 13 years after retirement.

The book, titled “From a Home in a Coal Camp to a Mansion in Heaven,” relates how he received his moniker and other memories and observances by Hall himself, as well as other writers whose work is featured in the book.

The book runs 175 pages and can be ordered with check or money order from 16 Bill Branch Road, Pineville, KY 40977. The price is $19.80.