Students gather for ‘See You at the Pole‘

Courtesy of Harlan County Schools

Several local schools participated in the annual See You at the Pole, a gathering of thousands of Christian students at a flagpole in front of their local schools for prayer, scripture-reading and worship, during the early morning before school starts. It takes place on the fourth Wednesday in September. Schools shown are Evarts, Green Hills, Black Mountain and Harlan County High School.

