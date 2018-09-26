Whitaker attends Health Career Enrichment Camp

Carlye Whitaker, a freshman at Harlan County High School, recently participated in the Health Career Summer Enrichment Camp hosted by the UK Center of Excellence in Rural Health and the Southeast Kentucky Area Health Education Center in Hazard. It is held in conjunction with Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College and the University of Kentucky College of Medicine.

Whitaker spent five days exploring different health care careers. She observe and shadowed health care providers in their work environment.

In addition, Whitaker participated in various hands-on activities such as, dissecting a cow’s eye, filling cavities, suturing, giving injections, taking vital signs as well as becoming certified in CPR/AED.

While attending the camp, participants traveled to Lexington for a tour of the University of Kentucky campus.

She noted that the Gross Anatomy Lab was one of her favorite places on campus.

“The opportunity to attend the camp and observe educational opportunities available has me very excited about pursuing my dream of someday becoming either a doctor or a forensic scientist,” she said.

The camp’s mission is to provide a unique learning opportunity to motivate, encourage, and spark an interest in a student to further their education and pursue a career in the ever-growing and advancing field of healthcare. The camp will introduce incoming freshmen and sophomore high school students to a variety of health careers.

A very selective screening process is in place for applicants who must be eighth or ninth grade students from Breathitt, Perry, Leslie, Letcher, Knott, and Harlan County with a genuine interest in pursuing a career in healthcare. Applicants must have a minimum of a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

Whitaker is a trainer for the Black Bear football team and a member of the Appalachian Educational Talent Search and the Gear Up club.

She is the daughter Jim T. and Christy Whitaker, of Cumberland, and the granddaughter of Earl and Bobbie Gothard.