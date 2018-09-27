Anne’s Pantry receives donation

Anne’s Food Pantry is in the business of distributing food to those in need, and Walmart in Harlan recently contributed $500 to help out.

“I’m just glad Walmart allows us the ability to help organizations like Anne’s Pantry,” said Harlan Walmart Store manager Paul Meister.

Recently, the pantry received a significant donation from Walmart, but donations are always needed.

Anne’s Food Pantry was established in 2014, dedicated to the memory of Elizabeth Ann Turner Heck. The pantry is located in the Harlan United Methodist Church.

Heck was an active member of the United Methodist Church for several years before she passed away.

Over the past four years, Anne’s Pantry has fed hundreds of families through the generosity of a number of clubs, churches and individuals. Since mid-June, Anne’s Pantry has served 126 separate households and 343 individuals.

According to the organizers, the purpose of Anne’s Pantry is to offer welcome and acceptance, a place of peace and beauty, a cup of coffee and help.

Those wishing to make a food donation to Anne’s Pantry may bring their donation to the Harlan United Methodist Church, located at 201 Mound Street in downtown Harlan. For more information or to make a donation, contact Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731.