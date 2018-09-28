Bears edge Letcher to end losing streak

Hunter Mefford and Logan Taylor each scored a goal as the Harlan County soccer team snapped a five-game losing streak with a 2-1 win Tuesday over visiting Letcher Central.

The Bears lost to Whitley County 4-0 in their previous match. HCHS fell to Knox Central (4-0 and 6-0), Middlesboro (5-3), Jackson City (2-1) after tying Whitley County 1-1. The Bears opened the season with a 4-0 win over Barbourville before falling to Letcher Central (3-0) and Middlesboro (4-3).

The Harlan County girls take a 4-4 record into their final week of playing after splitting their last two games, routing Bell County 9-0 and falling to Letcher Central 4-3.

Hayley Key led the Lady Bears in the win over Bell with four goals. Abby Stephens added three goals. Gracen Anderson and Hailey Gaw contributed one goal each. Key and Amber Allen led in assists with two each. Stephens, Emily Fultz, Riley Key, Taylor Rowe and Hannah Pittman had one assist each. Kali Blevins had two goalkeeper saves.

Stephens had all three goals in the loss to Letcher. Hayley Key led in assists with two.