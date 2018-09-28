Ground game propels Bears past Letcher

WHITESBURG — On a night dominated by offense, the Harlan County Black Bears took control of the race for the District 8 crown in 5A with two defensive stops in the final six minutes to preserve a 31-27 victory Friday at Letcher Central.

Letcher was driving for the go-ahead touchdown before the Bears held on their own 30 as sophomore tackle Jordan Steele had a tackle for a loss followed by three straight incomplete passes from senior Nick Sergent. Harlan County ran all but 55 seconds of the final six minutes off the clock while driving to the Letcher 24. Steele broke through for another big hit, forcing a fumble on second down that the Bears recovered to seal the win.

Harlan County improved to 2-0 in district action, taking sole possession of first place with two games left to play. It was the second straight win for the Bears after opening the season with four losses. Letcher Central fell to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in district action.

A strong ground attack carried the Bears to the win as they gained 229 yards on 54 carries, led by a pair of junior halfbacks. Ben Landis ran for 115 yards on 22 carries and Tyler Casolari added 105 yards on 21 carries as the HCHS offensive front took control of the game in the second half, answering each Letcher score with a touchdown in a game that featured six lead changes.

With Harlan County up 15-14 at halftime, the Cougars went back on top when junior Hunter Campbell ran through several arm tackles on the way to a 40-yard touchdown run. The Cougars were stopped on the two-point conversion and led 20-15 with 10:19 left in the third quarter.

HCHS answered with a 15-play, 64-yard march featuring Casolari and Landis, who went the final 5 yards and added the two-point conversion for a 23-20 lead. The Bears converted twice on fourth down in the drive, once on a run by Landis and another on a catch by Elisha Smallwood.

A trick play on the first play of the fourth quarter gave the Cougars their last lead as Campbell found Sergent open for a 43-yard touchdown on a halfback pass. Zack Dollarhide hit the extra point for a 27-23 lead.

Harlan County needed only three plays to answer after a long kickoff return by Matt Brown to the Bears’ 40. Casolari broke free up the middle for a 34-yard touchdown with 10:40 left. Casolari’s two-point conversion put the Bears up by four, and the HCHS defense took over from there.

After stopping Letcher on downs to open the game, the Bears drove 52 yards in seven plays. Jacob Wilson completed both of his passes in the drive, covering 16 yards to Patrick Bynum on a third-and-13 play and then finding a wide open Smallwood off play action for a 24-yard touchdown connection. Bynum hit the extra point for a 7-0 lead with 6:49 left to play in the first quarter.

Wilson was hit on the play and appeared to suffer a knee injury, keeping him from returning to the game.

Sophomore Cody Clayborn took over at that point but struggled with the snap, fumbling four times. He recovered all four, but the Harlan County offense struggled to overcome the mistakes.

Letcher took the lead with two scoring drives in the first quarter, both directed by Sergent. The Cougars lost their top rusher, senior fullback Jonathan Sergent, to an arm injury early in the game, but the Cougars were able to adjust.

Bynum picked off Sergent’s first pass after the HCHS touchdown, but a pass interference call gave Letcher another opportunity. The Cougars drove 67 yards in six plays as freshman Hayden Brashear went in from the 2 with 3:29 left in the opening quarter. Dollarhide hit the extra point to tie the game.

A low snap on.a punt attempt gave Letcher the ball on the HCHS 10, and the Cougars scored three plays later on a 2-yard run by Campbell. Dollarhide’s extra point put the Cougars ahead 14-7 with 16.6 seconds left in the quarter.

J Harris, the Bears’ starting quarterback to open the season, took over the offense at that point and showed great poise in directing an eight-play, 55-yard drive that featured nice runs by Casolari and Landis. Harris went the final yard for a touchdown. Landis went in for the two-point conversion and a 15-14 lead with 4:56 left in the first half.

Letcher drove deep into Harlan County territory late in the half before losing a fumble on the 9 with 1:46 to play.

Harlan County is open next week before playing host to Whitley County on Oct. 12. Letcher Central is home against North Laurel on Friday.

Harlan County 31, Letcher Central 27

Harlan County 7 8 8 8 — 31

Letcher Central 14 0 6 7 — 27

HC — Smallwood 24 pass from Wilson (Bynum kick)

LC — Brashear 2 run (Dollarhide kick)

LC — Campbell 2 run (Dollarhide kick)

HC — Harris 1 run (Landis run)

LC — Campbell 40 run (run failed)

HC — Landis 1 run (Landis run)

LC — N. Sergent 43 pass from Campbell (Dollarhide kick)

HC — Casolari 34 run (Casolari run)

HCHS LCHS

First downs 15 13

Rushes-yards 54-229 33-148

Passing 46 120

Comp-Att-Int 3-4-0 7-15-0

Punts-Avg 1-33 2-23

Fumbles-Lost 5-1 3-2

Penalties-Yards 6-65 8-85