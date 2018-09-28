Lessons in credit

Commercial Bank treated the family and consumer science students at Harlan County High School to an extensive lesson on credit. The lesson shared defined credit, taught how to build good credit and also how it is important to be cautious with regard to credit. Students Lexie Burris and Hannah Wilson answered a question and each won a T-shirt. The presenters from Commercial Bank were Eddie Jones, Jim Hill and Casey Martin. “Our students gained valuable life skills with regard to credit, today, and I am so grateful that Commercial Bank took the time to invest in our students,” said HCHS teacher Heather Maggard.