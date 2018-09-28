Local Sports

Kirby’s hot start sends Evarts to victory over Lady Comets

Isabelle Kirby hit a couple of 3-pointers in the first quarter to help Evarts get off to a good start against visiting Cawood in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Tuesday. She converted a couple of layups late to hold off a Lady Comets’ rally and cap a 25-point performance in Evarts’ 47-42 win.

Carly Madden added 11 points for the 9-4 Lady Cats.

Scarlett Rowe exploded for 36 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the 3-6 Lady Comets.

Kylie Noe poured in 33 points for the 12-1 Lady Cats. Ashley Preston added 12 points.

Abbi Fields and Cheyanne Rhymer each scored eight for Cawood (8-2). The Lady Comets had won five straight since falling to Evarts earlier in the season.

Evarts plays host to Black Mountain on Thursday. Cawood plays at Green Hills on Oct. 1.

———

Evarts (47) — Isabelle Kirby 25, Madison Jones 7, Maria Ball 2, Carly Madden 11, Alexis Vargas 2.

Cawood (42) — Whitney Green 2, Kaylee Clark 2, Scarlett Rowe 36, Cassie Bowling 2

———

Evarts (49) — Ashley Preston 12, Kylie Noe 33, Allie Kelly 4.

Cawood (22) — Maddi Middleton 6, Cheyanne Rhymer 8, Abbi Fields 8.

^^^

Lunsford’s 14-point performance carries JACES past Lady Cats

Taylor Lunsford led James A. Cawood to a 30-17 win over visiting Rosspoint on Tuesday with a 14-point performance for the 6-1 Trojanettes.

Hailey Austin scored 13 to lead Rosspoint.

Leah Davis scored 12 points as JACES coasted to a 30-6 win in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

James A. Cawood plays host to Green Hills on Thursday. Rosspoint travels to Evarts on Tuesday.

———

James A. Cawood (30) — Kylie Jones 4, Taylor Lunsford 14, Aaliyah Lewis 7, Skylar Shepherd 2, Candance Ferguson 3.

Rosspoint (17) — Hailey Austin 13, Chloe Shelton 2, Samantha Goshen 2.

———

James A. Cawood (30) — Leah Davis 12, Madison Daniels 7, Julia Smith 1, Peyton Lunsford 6, Jaiden Marlow 4.

Rosspoint (6) — Howard 2, Long 4.

^^^

Austin, Phillps lead Rosspoint to a victory over Green Hills

Rosspoint extended its win streak to three games with a 44-7 victory Thursday over Green Hills in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Hailey Austin scored 16 points and Paige Phillips added 11 for the 5-6 Lady Cats.

Alisha Middleton scored all seven points for Green Hills.

Rosspoint won the fifth- and sixth-grade game by forfeit.

The Lady Cats travel to James A. Cawood on Tuesday. Green Hills plays host to Wallins on Tuesday.

———

Rosspoint (44) — Hailey Austin 16, Paige Phillips 11, Samantha Goshen 6, Abigail Gaw 4, Lindsey Hall 4, Jenna Wilson 2, Chloe Shelton 1.

Green Hills (7) — Alisha Middleton 7.

^^^

Crider, Turner help Tigerettes end Evarts’ 6-game win streak

Led by 18 points from McKenzie Crider and 14 from Hannah Turner, Black Mountan (8-6) defeated visiting Evarts 45-30 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Thursday.

Isabelle Kirby scored 19 to lead the Lady Cats, whose six-game winning streak came to an end with the loss.

Kylie Noe scored 25 points as Evarts rolled to a 47-20 win in fifth- and sixth-grade action. Ashley Preston added 12 points.

Chelsey Cottrell led Black Mountain with 12 points.

Black Mountain returns to action Tuesday at Harlan. Evarts travels to Wallins on Monday.

———

Black Mountain (45) — McKenzie Crider 18, Hannah Turner 14, Hanna Pace 8, Kaitlyn Turner 4, Emma Mulkey 1.

Evarts (30) — Isabelle Kirby 19, Madison Jones 9, Carly Madden 2.

———

Evarts (47) — Kylie Noe 25, Ashley Preston 12, Allie Kelly 4, Drucilla Brown 2, Aliyah King 2, Macy Jones 2. Black Mountain (20) — Chelsey Cottrell 12, Hannah Kirby 4, Tristan Pace 2, Addison Cambell 2.