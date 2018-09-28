Two Harlan teams advance to finals in league playoffs

Both Harlan teams advanced to the finals of the league playoffs with semifinal wins earlier this week.

Harlan edged Middlesboro 14-12 on Tuesday in seventh- and eighth-grade action and will play in the championship game on Saturday at Union College.

The Green Dragons defeated Lynn Camp in the fifth- and sixth-grade playoffs.

No additional information was submitted on either game.

———

New Harlan suffered its worst loss of the season Tuesday at Knox Central as the Panthers scored 20 points in each of the first two quarters on the way to a 40-0 win in seventh- and eighth-grade football action.

The Patriots fell to 6-3 with the loss and will close their regular season schedule Thursday at home against Letcher Central.

———

New Harlan rolled to a 20-0 win over South Laurel in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Jayce Brown raced 55 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to give the Patriots an early 6-0 lead.

Jake Brewer added a 40-yard touchdown run later in the opening period. Connor Daniels teamed with Travis Burkhart for a two-point conversion and a 14-0 lead.

Daniels teamed with a Brown for a 48-yard touchdown run to close the scoring.

———

Aiden Craig scored two touchdowns and Ashton Adams added one as Cumberland edged Stinnett 18-14 in fifth- and sixth-grade football action Tuesday.

Cumberland took the lead with a 75-yard touchdown drive in the opening period. Craig, Adams and Liam Garland each had runs in the drive before Craig broke free up the middle for a score.

Stinnett took an 8-6 lead before the Redskins answered with a 40-yard touchdown run by Adams to give Cumberland a 12-8 lead.

After Stinnett scored again to go up 14-12, the Redskins responded again with a 16-yard touchdown run Craig with 1:02 left.

Garland had a tackle for a loss to help preserve the win.

Cumberland fell 36-26 in seventh- and eighth-grade action.

Shawn Carroll ran for two touchdowns to lead the Cumberland offense. Darius Akal added one touchdown run. Cameron Anderson returned an interception for a touchdown. Carroll threw to Anderson for a two-point conversion.