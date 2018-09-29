Photo submitted

The VFW Auxiliary 5171 recently participated in the Cumberland Hope Community Walk for Recovery. Sept. 15 was National Day to Change Direction — a national day of service, honored by the VFW, and GAH, to promote dialogue on mental health, emotional suffering and access to care, while striving to change the direction of mental health in America and around the world for everyone but for the veteran community in particular. On average 20 to 22 Veterans are lost each day to suicide across the nation. Ladies at the Hope Community signed that they pledged to “Know the Five Signs of emotional suffering.” Brochures were given with resources for veterans, family and friends. Buttons were also distributed to wear on Election Day. VFW Auxiliary members present included Deb Burke, VFW Auxiliary 5171 president and District 14 patriotic instructor, and Joyce Heck, VFW Auxiliary 5171 treasurer.