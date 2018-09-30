HCHS boys, Middlesboro girls win meet

The Harlan County Black Bears needed grit and determination to hold off a talented Whitley County squad in Saturday’s Black Bear Invitational, and they found it in a couple of key spots.

The Bears edged Whitley by one point to claim their second straight title at the meet behind big performances by their usual top three. Senior Josh Lee led the Bears, finishing fifth with a time of 19:44.81. He was followed immediately by sophomore Caleb Brock (20:00.59) and junior Zack Carmical (20:03.09).

Brock’s performance was made even more impressive by the fact that he ran more than 2 miles with one shoe after losing one on the muddy course early in the race.

“I’m hopeful our guys learned a lesson today about making moves at the appropriate time,” Harlan County coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “Zack did a great job on finishing out the race and getting ahead of a couple of guys, and that was huge. I can’t say enough about Caleb, who ran 75 percent of the race in one shoe. Josh was great, as were my other guys.”

Each member of the Black Bears varsity team placed in the top 20, including Daniel Joseph (12th, 20:28.37), Cooper McHargue (15th, 21:07.91), Matt Yeary (16th, 21:15.88) and Sean Cooper (19th, 21:41.62).

“This was exactly the type of meet we needed today on the boys side,” Vitatoe said. “The course was sloppy, and Whitley County really pushed us. It was a great race, and we were fortunate to come out with a win.”

Bell County eighth-grader Caden Miracle was the individual champion, posting a time of 18:02.22. Middlesboro finished third as a team, 58 points behind the Colonels.

After losing to the Lady Bears by three points last year, Middlesboro got a measure of revenge with a 24-point victory Saturday.

Eighth-grader Cadance Ferguson and freshman Ariel Madden led Harlan County with third- and fourth-place finishes, respectively, posting times of 24:43.28 and 25:41.94. Caitlyn Rice (27:14.56) was 12th, followed by Abby Vitatoe (16th, 29:03.03), Baili Boggs (17th, 29:07.56) and Katelyn Hensley (18th, 29:09.46).

“Our girls have improved greatly, but we still are not racing how I’d like as a whole,” Vitatoe said. “We have a couple of girls who are really getting after it, but for us to get where we want to be, everyone will have to get at that level. That’s our focal point for the next three weeks heading into region.”

Middlesboro posted five of the top seven finishers, led by freshman Mallory James, the individual champion for the third straight year with a time of 22:36.09.

Lucas Epperson led the Black Bears in the mixed junior varsity race, finishing fourth on the boys side with a time of 22:36.43. Breydy Daniels (25:12.47) was seventh. Rounding out the Bears’ results were Joseph Gordon (16th, 35:24.38) and Hailey Madden (fifth in the girls race, 43:29.00).

Jasmine Hill finished third for Harlan County in the girls middle school race with a time of 16:32.25. Also participating for the Lady Bears were Lainey Garrett (sixth, 17:13.43), Haylee Couch (seventh, 17:35.25), Mary Gross (13th, 20:31.69), Taylor Clark (14th, 21:25.81) and Leah Harp (17th, 26:21.84).

Austin Crain was sixth on the boys side with a time of 13:14.50. He was followed by Andrew Yeary (11th, 13:54.96) and Aiden Seals (20th, 17:37.31).

Dashaun Smith and Tanner Daniels placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the boys elementary school race to lead Harlan County, posting times of 9:59.84 and 10:01.15. Bradley Brock (10:18.15) was seventh. Rounding out the Bears’ results were Luther Gross (10th, 11:30.22) and Ethan Lewis (18th, 13:09.47). Kendall Brock finished second on the girls side with a time of 10:39.47, followed by Kaydie Coots (fourth, 13:44.59).

Harlan County will take a split squad to the Cougar Climb at Letcher County Central on Thursday before traveling to the Lexington Catholic Invitational on Saturday.