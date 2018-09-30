Lady Lions complete All ‘A’ tourney sweep

Pineville completed its sweep of the All “A” Classic middle school championships, following up a win in the fifth- and sixth-grade tournament by defeating Harlan 36-29 on Thursday at Lynn Camp in the finals of the seventh- and eighth-grade tourney.

Alyssa Howard, a sixth-grader, poured in 23 points to lead the Lady Lions, who improved to 21-2.

“I’m proud of this group. They set a goal to win their conference an that’s what they did. This is the best record they have had in a long time,” Pineville coach Robert Daniels said. “ This is also my first year coaching this group an they also have stayed in the gym just like the sixth-grade group. They stay hungry. The girls have definitely had a great year. We’re looking forward to state.”

Ella Karst poured in 23 points as Harlan defeated Middlesboro 35-24 on Tuesday in the semifinals.

The Lady Dragons defeated Lynn Camp 41-26 in the first round as Emma Owens scored 10 to lead the Lady Dragons.

Harlan (13-5) will play host to Knox Central on Monday.

The Harlan fifth- and sixth-grade team fell 15-13 to Middlesboro in the semifinals of the fifth- and sixth-grade All “A” tournament. Pineville defeated Middlesboro in the championship game.

———

Pineville (36) — Halle Jones 2, Makenzie Widener 7, Rachel Howard 4, Alyssa Howard 23.

Harlan (29) — Emma Owens 3, Ella Karst 9, Aymanni Wynn 6, Peighton Jones 4, Reagan Jones 7.

———

Harlan (35) — Emma Owens 6, Ella Karst 23, Peighton Jones 2, Reagan Jones 4.

Middlesboro (24) — M. Moles 9, B. Foster 6, E. Glover 7, H. Brown 2.

———

Harlan (41) — Emma Owens 10, Ella Karst 7, Aymanni Wynn 4, Alyssa Gibson 1, Reagan Jones 8, Faith Hoskins 2, Marissa Marlow 7.

Lynn Camp (26) — Jorja Carnes 15, Abbi Made 3, Mackenzie Owens 6, Abby Boggs 2.