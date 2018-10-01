Kavanaugh: Decision time, emotional nightmare

The time has come for a decision to be made about Brett Kavanuagh’s appointment to the Supreme Court. Bad things have been alleged against him and many, many glorious things have been said about him. The Judiciary committee, the Senate and all of Congress are now faced with the decision of what to do with Kavanuagh and that decision is to go forward.

The sexual assault alleged against Kavanaugh is a heinous accusation that no one should ever take lightly. The lack of evidence and support that the accuser has from witnesses and other facts that she cannot present or remember is disconcerting. Not only is it disconcerting there is no enough evidence against Kavanaugh to make a legal case. Kavanaugh’s denial and his life of service and commending testimonies from so many who have worked with him throughout the years have weighed heavily in his favor.

Let’s face it, almost all of the Democrats will vote against him and the Republicans will vote for him. Amazingly, with all of the rhetoric, testimonies and mud hurled from both sides of this debate it will come down to a decision to be made. Many decisions will simply be made in favor of the President’s recommendation and decisions will be made against the President’s recommendation. It depends on whether you are a Democrat or Republican.

I like Kavanaugh. I would vote for him. He has a lifelong outstanding record of service. I feel very sorry for his accuser. I hope that she can find emotional healing. She seems to have lived a very productive life filled with educational and career attainments.

It comes down to making a decision. My decision for Kavanaugh is based on substantiated facts. It’s a lousy ugly process that seems now to be a part of every national debate. Time and again we are faced with “he said, she said,” testimony that is factored into national elections and Supreme Court appointments. It will never go away and will be a part of most of our important elections and other national appointments from here on out it seems.

Rapists, abusers, assaulters should not never be installed in places of such high service as the Supreme Court or even the Presidency. With that being said, we must not ever allow a last minute below the belt punch, which is what some of these accusations seem to be. They are like a last minute hail Mary thrown in hopes that someone somewhere will catch it and run with it to some kind of miraculous victory that otherwise would be impossible.

Joseph was a young man in the Bible who lived an exemplary life. He was accused of rape by Potiphar’s wife simply because he refused her advances to sleep with her. She was a scorned woman and was happy for Joseph to spend two years in prison because he refused her sexual advances. Joseph was falsely accused and treated very badly. Eventually he was freed from prison and went on to do great things for the nation of Egypt and his fellow countrymen.

Kavanaugh’s not going to jail but he has been through an emotional nightmare. He will go forward to serve our country in a great way.

Dr. Glenn Mollette is president of Newburgh Theological Seminary, Newburgh, Indiana, and his syndicated column is read in all 50 states. Contact him at GMollette@aol.com. Learn more at www.glennmollette.com. Like his facebook page at www.facebook.com/glennmollette.