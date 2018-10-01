Move over Sonny: Time for a change on list of UK greats

LEXINGTON — Opinions and favorites change slowly in my world.

If you had a time machine and happened to run across me in 1978 you’d find that, just like today, I’m a fan of the Colts, Orioles and Wizards (actually Bullets back before someone decided that was a politically incorrect name for a basketball team in Washington, D.C.).

The music and movies I liked then I still listen to and watch today. As I’ve told my students at HCHS, it’s unfortunate but there hasn’t been a good song released this century. Jim Brown and Wilt Chamberlain were the best ever in their sports if you asked me in the 1970s or 2018.

That’s why I’m having something of an epiphany in the University of Kentucky press box on a Saturday night while I watch Kentucky play South Carolina in front of me. Ever since I was 10 years old, Sonny Collins was the best running back to ever wear a UK uniform — Mark Higgs and Moe Williams were great, but they still ranked below Collins, the first great Kentucky running back I can remember.

But as I watch Benny Snell run through and around the South Carolina defense, just like I’ve watched him do numerous times in the past three years, I changed my mind. I type this as I watch Snell dodge a Gamecock defender with a spin move while the UK announcer informed the media “that is Benny Snell’s 40th career touchdown.”

Perhaps Snell will be the guy to actually lead Kentucky to a major bowl game for the first time in my memory. He’s pretty amazing to watch, plus he brings such a positive attitude to the game and the program. I’m glad he’s on our side, and I wouldn’t mind if the Colts could find a way to draft him next spring.

———

Speaking of running backs, it was impressive to see what Ben Landis and Tyler Casolari accomplished in Harlan County’s 31-27 win Friday at Letcher Central.

Landis ran for 115 yards on 22 carries and Casolari added 105 yards on 21 carries as the Bears took over the game in the second half with their running attack against a Letcher defense that usually had 11 defenders within seven yards of the football.

The HCHS offensive line, led by senior tackle Lucas Holbrook and junior guard Billy Fields on the right side, opened holes even with the Cougars knowing what was coming. Noah Saylor, a junior center, also played well in his first game back from an injury. Junior tackle Bradley Wilson and sophomore guard Jordan Steele were also solid, and junior tight end Elisha Smallwood had two huge catches.

Steele provided a much needed pass rush late in the game, forcing a fumble in the final minute to clinch the win and send the Bears to a 2-0 record in district action. Steele was a middle school standout on the New Harlan state championship team but spent his freshman year in Georgia and is still working his way back after a late start this season.

Harlan County is open this week before hosting to Whitley County and traveling to Perry Central to close its district slate. Depending on what happens Friday, when North Laurel travels to Letcher Central and Whitley County plays host to Perry Central, the Bears could be in position to win the district with a victory over Whitley or could be in danger of falling out of the playoffs entirely. Two losses could force a tie-breaker that HCHS probably couldn’t win with no non-district victories at this point.

———

Harlan (3-3) will have an opportunity to jump to the front in the District 7 race of Class A with a win Friday at Williamsburg (4-2) in the district opener for both teams.

Coach John Luttrell said in the preseason that the Dragons would have to be able to accomplish two goals on defense to win the district — stop Lynn Camp running back Dalton Cook and Williamsburg quarterback Dalton Ponder. That may have sounded a bit too simplistic in the preseason, but the stats show that Luttrell was probably correct.

Ponder has passed for 1,254 yards through six games and also leads the team in rushing yardage with 673 yards and 10 touchdowns. The rest of the team has 281 yards rushing and three touchdowns combined.

Harlan could be given a boost by the return of senior running back John Brady Brock, who missed the Dragons’ last game with a shoulder injury but could be back on Friday. The Dragons are still without senior tight end Tate Bryson and junior fullback Jacob Howard. Freshman linebacker Luke Carr is also out for the year due to a shoulder injury.