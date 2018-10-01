Woman found hiding in closet faces several charges

A Harlan County woman is facing several charges and one of those charges is receiving stolen property.

According to Cumberland City Police, April York was found in hiding in a closet on Thursday.

Investigators located several stolen items inside the home and also what is believed to be methamphetamine.

York was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center. She is being held on a $2,000 cash bond and is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance first degree methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property under $10,000, and possession of a controlled substance third degree.

A court date is pending.