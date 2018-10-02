Man allegedly robs store with lug wrench

A Putney man is facing charges including robbery and fleeing police after allegedly robbing the Family Dollar store in Bledsoe wielding a lug wrench.

Adam Caldwell, 31, was arrested on Sunday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Keith Lowe.

According to the citation, police received a complaint that the Family Dollar in Bledsoe had just been robbed by a man carrying a lug wrench. Lowe arrived at the scene and spoke with two people. Both individuals stated a man wearing camouflage pants, a dark jacket, a face mask and gold sunglasses came into the store carrying a tire iron. He was twirling the lug wrench, and handed one of them a brown paper bag and pointed toward the cash register. Caldwell then walked behind the counter and began removing money from an open safe. The safe was open because the store was closing and the employees were about to place money inside. Caldwell left the store in a dark car, traveling toward Leslie County. Through investigation, Caldwell was determined to be a suspect. Lowe, Trooper Drew Wilson and Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies Dakota Torstrick and Denny Jones located Caldwell at a Timber Road residence. A car matching the description of the vehicle used in the robbery was located in the driveway, with the engine still warm. Caldwell gave police consent to search the residence. During the search, police located marijuana and a large amount of cash.

The citation also states while being taken into custody, Caldwell struck Jones in the eye, causing a laceration. Caldwell then fled on foot. Caldwell continued to resist, kicking and punching the officers. Lowe deployed his taser, and Caldwell was taken into custody. Caldwell admitted to police he robbed the Family Dollar in Bledsoe. He was taken to Harlan ARH Hospital, treated, released and transported to the Harlan County Detention Center.

Caldwell was charged with first-degree robbery, menacing, first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond secured by 10 percent.

In other police activity:

• Corey Shope, 22, of Kildav, was arrested on Friday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Saylor. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, menacing, resisting arrest, first-degree fleeing or evading police and second-degree assault on a police officer. Shope was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond;

• Kimberly Holbrook, 19, of Harlan, was arrested on Friday by Saylor. She was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Holbrook was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.