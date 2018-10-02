News Around the State

Ky. gets extension to comply with federal ID law

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has been granted an extension to comply with a federal ID law that affects plane travelers.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Kenton County Circuit Court Clerk John Middleton tweeted Monday that Homeland Security granted an extension for REAL IDs compliance.

He said the extension means Kentucky licenses can be used for domestic flights through next July. He says identification cards that comply with the REAL ID Act will be issued early next year.

The newspaper reports Kentucky is one of 18 states that don’t comply with the act, which was enacted after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Noncompliant IDs won’t be sufficient for boarding airplanes or entering secure federal or military facilities starting in October 2020.

Airline passengers can also use other approved forms of ID, including a passport.

Police ID body of woman found at dumpsite 33 years ago

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say DNA testing has confirmed the identity of a body found in a refrigerator at a dumpsite 33 years ago.

Police say in a statement that Espy Regina Black-Pilgrim from Spindale, North Carolina, was the woman found in Knox County in 1985.

Detectives determined her identity after one of her relatives saw a social media post about the unsolved case and called police to say they thought it could her. The statement says police traveled to North Carolina to take DNA samples from Black-Pilgrim’s children and the comparison was a match.

Police have said the woman may have been trying to get a ride to North Carolina at a truck stop the day before she was killed.

Detectives say the investigation into her death is ongoing.

Man denies using child as human shield in fight with police

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man denies using his 7-year-old daughter as a human shield.

The Dominion Post reports a deputy followed a girl’s screams outside a lake house in February and spotted 42-year-old Scott Alan Shahan and his daughter offshore, on a floating dock that had been untethered.

A criminal complaint says Shahan threatened to kill himself and his daughter, jumped in the lake, got naked and fought with a deputy and a trooper who rowed out to save them.

Shahan was released, then arrested for domestic assault, escaped, was re-arrested, sent to a mental health facility and is now jailed in Kentucky on unrelated charges.

His attorney Lance Rollo asked Monday for mental health evaluation after entering a not-guilty plea to child abuse and attempting to disarm a police officer.

5 public schools in Ky. win national blue ribbon honors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky education officials say five of the state’s public schools have been named 2018 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The schools recognized by the U.S. Department of Education are Huntertown Elementary in Woodford County and Oak Hill Elementary in Pulaski County. Also recognized are Spottsville Elementary in Henderson County, Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary in Laurel County and Paintsville Elementary in the Paintsville Independent School District.

The schools were honored for their overall academic excellence.

They’re among a group of public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the country to win the recognition.

Six private schools in Kentucky also were named as part of the cohort of Blue Ribbon Schools this year.

Representatives from Kentucky’s Blue Ribbon Schools will join those from other states at a recognition ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 7-8.

Application period opens to participate in 2019 hemp program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner says the application period has opened to participate in the state’s hemp pilot program next year.

Commissioner Ryan Quarles says the goal is to keep strengthening the effort to put hemp on a “responsible path toward commercialization.”

In 2018, Kentucky’s farmers planted 6,700 acres (2,711 hectares) of hemp, up from 3,200 acres (1,295 hectares) in 2017. The research program started with 33 acres (13 hectares) in 2014.

Applications to participate may be downloaded from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s website. Grower applications must be postmarked by Nov. 30, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. EST. Processor/handler applications are preferred by Nov. 30, with a final deadline of June 3, 2019.

Two Kentuckians, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. James Comer, are leading efforts to legalize hemp in the next federal farm bill.

McGrath raises $3.6M in Ky. congressional race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Amy McGrath’s campaign says she has raised more than $3.6 million in the past three months in her effort to defeat Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr in Kentucky.

McGrath’s campaign said in a news release it raised $3.65 million from more than 32,000 donors in the past three months. McGrath has raised $6.65 million since she announced her candidacy last August. The campaign says it has $1.7 million in cash available to spend.

McGrath’s fundraising report was not available on the Federal Election Commission’s website. Barr’s report was also not available. A spokeswoman for Barr said his campaign will release the report after it is filed. It is due Oct. 15.

The race in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District is one of the most closely watched campaigns in the country.

Ex-Louisville player accused of failing to pay child support

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) — Chane Behanan, who played on Louisville’s 2013 men’s national championship team, has been indicted on a charge of being behind on child support by more than $9,700.

The Glasgow Daily Times reported Monday that the 26-year-old Behanan, of Louisville, was indicted on one count of felony flagrant nonsupport. Online jail records didn’t indicate that Behanan was in jail as of Monday afternoon.

Behanan was arrested this summer in Louisville on charges of possessing marijuana and receiving a stolen gun, but the Courier Journal reported the charges were dropped.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward was a key player in Louisville’s title run. Then-Cardinals coach Rick Pitino dismissed Behanan from the team the next season for a violation of team rules.

The NCAA vacated the championship in February as part of sanctions resulting from a sex scandal.

Bevin appoints lawmaker as Calloway Co. judge-executive

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Republican governor is giving a retiring state lawmaker a head start on his potential next job.

Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed Republican state Rep. Kenny Imes as judge-executive for Calloway County.

Imes is not running for re-election. Instead, he is running for judge-executive of Calloway County against Democrat James C. Gallimore and Veterans Party of America candidate Vincent B. Costello.

Calloway County’s judge-executive was Democrat Larry Elkins. He is not seeking re-election because he is running for Imes’ House seat. He retired, and his last day on the job was Sunday.

Imes will be judge-executive for about a month until the Nov. 6 election. In a news release, Imes called the appointment “an honor and a privilege.”