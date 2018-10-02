Storytelling contest connects youth to their Appalachian roots

Local children have plenty to say, perhaps because their imaginations are as big as the rolling Appalachian hills they call home. This may be why the youth storytelling contest has become a much-anticipated event at the annual Kingdom Come Swappin’ Meetin.’ Held on the Cumberland Campus of Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College (SKCTC), this year’s event is scheduled for this weekend, Oct. 5 and 6.

The contest showcases students in elementary through high school as they compete in age-appropriate categories to see who can “spin the best yarn.” Not only does it connect participants with their Appalachian roots, but it helps build confidence and communication skills.

“Storytelling is a longtime tradition here in the hills of eastern Kentucky,” says SKCTC Communications Professor and professional storyteller Carlton Hughes, who heads up the contest. “For generations, we have been telling tall tales on our front porches, around a campfire, around the Sunday dinner table, on stage – anywhere there is a captive audience – and that’s a tradition that our children have certainly picked up on, too.”

While the youth storytelling event began in 2007, it was only last year that it was officially named the Pam Holcomb Youth Storytelling Contest. Hughes says it was fitting to name the contest after Holcomb because of the longtime Harlan County educator’s love for children, community, and storytelling. Holcomb, who died in October of 2016 from cancer, was a beloved mountain storyteller who was highly acclaimed for her skill.

Upon retirement from the Harlan County School System as a mathematics and drama instructor, Holcomb launched her career in professional storytelling and soon became an acclaimed and celebrated artist. Hughes says the event picked up momentum when Holcomb became involved, and that she was instrumental in changing the platform from a storytelling exhibition to a contest. Holcomb also got the Kentucky Storytelling Association involved as an event sponsor, and each year the overall winner advances to the Kentucky Youth Storytelling Competition to represent our community.

“Pam loved this area, and she loved sharing stories about our area and our lives no matter where she went,” says Hughes, who performed with Holcomb several times in SKCTC’s highly popular Higher Ground community drama series. She was also a regular guest speaker in Hughes’ classes. “Pam enriched our lives with her artistry, her humor, and her genuineness. Pam was also a big supporter of the college and wanted to see the Swappin’ Meetin’ continue its origins by carrying on the tradition of swapping stories.”

The Pam Holcomb Youth Storytelling Contest will take place Friday at 11 a.m. in Room 219 of the Godbey Appalachian Center on the SKCTC Cumberland Campus. Awards will be presented in four categories: Elementary, middle, and high school students as well as college students.

For more information about Friday’s Pam Holcomb Youth Storytelling Contest at the annual Kingdom Come Swappin’ Meetin’, contact Hughes at 606-589-2145.