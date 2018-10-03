HCHS closes district slate with win

Harlan will be at home Monday to begin its quest for a fourth straight 52nd District Tournament title, leading a field that features four teams with losing records.

The 10-12 Lady Dragons will be a big favorite in the opening game at 5:30 p.m. against Middlesboro (1-12), which earned its only win by splitting two matches against Bell County (4-20). The Lady Cats will play second-seeded Harlan County (8-15) at 7 p.m. on Monday.

The championship game is set for Tuesday with the top two teams advancing to the 13th Region Tournament the following week. Harlan and HCHS have finished in the top two spots in the district for four straight years and five of the last six, with Harlan winning the last three district titles and HCHS winning the district championship from 2012 to 2014.

Harlan County closed its regular season district schedule last week with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 win at Middlesboro.

“I thought we came out ready to play against Middlesboro,” Harlan County coach Jennifer Hilton said. “This was our second time playing them at their place. I thought they had a good crowd out and had definitely improved since we played them last. I thought we showed we had improved as well, though. I felt like we played together as a team. I was proud of our effort and the outcome.”

Emily Long led Harlan County in digs with 21, followed by Olivia Minor with 20, Kathryn Bailey and Matessa Cox with 12 each and Haley Scearse with 11.

Bailey was first in assists with six. Scearse and Breanna Turner added three each. Elizabeth Ball had two.

Long led in kills with 11. Ball had five, while Turner added four and Scearse contributed three.

Long had 13 service points and was followed by Ball with 12, Bailey with 10, Cox and Minor with four each and Scearse with three.

Harlan County will play host to Leslie County on Thursday to close its regular season schedule. Harlan is at home against Letcher Central on Thursday.