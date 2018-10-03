Letcher overcomes Jordan’s 5-TD night
Thomas Jordan ran for five touchdowns and scored all 32 of New Harlan’s points, but it wasn’t enough to help New Harlan hold off Letcher Central on Monday in seventh- and eighth-grade football action as the visiting Cougars fought back from deficits three times to win 38-32.
Letcher grabbed a 6-0 lead in the first quarter before Jordan went in from the 1 with 5:43 left in the first half after Ethan Rhymer and Jared Rhymer had teamed up a 47-yard connection to the Letcher 1.
New Harlan took the lead at 12-6 as Jordan raced 43 yards one play after Samuel Henson recovered an onside kick.
Letcher pulled even on the next play, but New Harlan answered with a 53-yard run by Jordan to make it 18-12 with 5:08 left in the first half.
Letcher pulled even again before Jordan ran 59 yards for a touchdown. Jordan’s two-point conversion put the Patriots ahead 26-18.
The New Harlan defense held to close the half as Connor Blevins and Dakota Turner each had tackles.
Two straight touchdowns gave the Cougars a four-point lead in the third quarter before Jordan broke free again, this time on a 40-yard run to put the Patriots ahead again at 32-30.
Letcher scored on a 4-yard run to reclaim the lead for the final time. New Harlan drove to the Letcher 30 before time expired.
New Harlan (6-5) will play host to Evarts on Tuesday in the Southeastern Kentucky Conference championship game.
———
New Harlan (6-4) spent most of the game fighting from behind before falling 30-20 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.
Jayce Brown scored two touchdowns and Jake Brewer added one to lead the Patriots. Travis Burkhart had a two-point conversion.
———
Evarts closed its home schedule Monday with a 40-14 loss to visiting Hazard in seventh- and eighth-grade football action.
Zack Burgan teamed with Ryley Mefford for a 26-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter.
John Long scored on a 17-yard run in the fourth quarter and added the two-point conversion.
Evarts will play New Harlan on Tuesday in the Southeastern Kentucky Conference championship game at the James A. Cawood field.