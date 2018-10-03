Local Sports

Brown, Lee lead Cumberland to a victory over Lady Falcons

Led by 18 points from Lesleigh Brown and 12 from Josalyn Lee, Cumberland rolled past visiting Green Hills 44-3 on Tuesday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Jade Burton scored 12 as Cumberland won 33-8 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Addyson Caldwell led Green Hills with four points.

Green Hills plays at Evarts on Oct. 9. Cumberland plays at Rosspoint on Thursday.

———

Cumberland (44) — Lesleigh Brown 18, Josalyn Lee 12, Breanna Massey 6, Kaytlyn Halcomb 6, Lola Maggard 2.

Green Hills (3) — Addyson Caldwell 2, Brooke Whitehead 1.

———

Cumberland (33) — Jade Burton 12, Dianna Cook 9, Abby Sherman 4, Akira Lee 2, Kasady Hall 2, Haley Welch 2, Samantha Arrowood 2.

Green Hills (8) — Addyson Caldwell 4, Madison Lewis 2, Brooke Whitehead 2.

^^^

Austin leads Rosspoint to a win over Lady Cats

Hailey Austin scored 19 points to lead Rosspoint to a 36-34 win Tuesday at Evarts in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action

Isabelle Kirby poured 27 points to pace Evarts.

Kylie Noe scored 15 points and Ashley Preston added 10 as Evarts won 37-8 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Rosspoint will be at home against Cumberland on Thursday. Evarts plays host to Harlan on Thursday.

———

Rosspoint (36) — Hailey Austin 19, Jenna Wilson 6, Abigail Gaw 4, Samantha Goshen 2, Paige Phillips 5.

Evarts (34) — Isabelle Kirby 27, Madison Jones 2, Alexis Freeman 2, Carly Madden 3.

———

Evarts (37) — Kylie Noe 15, Ashley Preston 10, Drucilla Brown 5, Macy Jones 3, Allie Kelly 2, Destiny Williams 2.

Rosspoint (8) — Lindsey Skidmore 2, Byianna Howard 2, Harleigh Vanover 2, Aubrey Hensley 2.

^^^

Jones, Karst team for 21 as Harlan rolls past Tigerettes

Harlan broke open a close game in the second half and pulled away for a 41-23 win Tuesday over visiting Black Mountain in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Reagan Jones and Ella Karst led the Lady Dragons with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

McKenzie Crider led Black Mountain with 11 points.

Ava Nunez led Harlan with eight points in a 24-20 win in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Chelsey Cottrell paced Black Mountain with five.

Reagan Jones scored 12 points as Harlan edged Knox Central 35-32 on Monday.

———

Harlan (41) — Reagan Jones 11, Ella Karst 10, Emma Owens 6, Faith Hoskins 6, Marissa Marlow 4, Peighton Jones 2, Alyssa Gibson 2.

Black Mountain (23) — McKenzie Crider 11, Emma Mulkey 6, Kaitlyn Turner 6.

———

Harlan (24) — Ava Nunez 8, Abbie Jones 5, Kate Cornett 5, Ella Lisenbee 3, Reagan Goodman 2, Shelby Doan 1.

Black Mountain (20) — Chelsey Cottrell 5, Tristan Pace 4, Angel Hensley 4, Jayde Parker 3, Hannah Kirby 2, Brooke Turner 2.

———

Harlan (35) — Emma Owens 7, Ella Karst 6, Aymanni Wynn 4, Peighton Jones 4, Reagan Jones 12, Alyssa Gibson 2.

Knox Central (32) — Frederick 4, Fain 11, Frost 7, Sharp 8, Smith 2.

^^^

Jones, Lunsford lead JACES to a victory at Cumberland

Kylie Jones scored 17 points and Taylor Lunsford tossed in 12 as James A. Cawood won 35-22 on Monday at Cumberland in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Breanna Massey and Destiny Cornett led Cumberland with five points each.

Leah Davis scored 13 points as the Trojanettes won 41-15 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

The Trojanettes rolled to a 44-4 win over Green Hills on Thursday as Lunsford scored 12 points to lead the Trojanettes.

Alisha Middleton scored four to lead Green Hills.

Davis scored 12 as JACES won 34-0 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

JACES returns to action Tuesday at Wallins. Cumberland plays host to Green Hills on Tuesday.

———

James A. Cawood (35) — Kylie Jones 17, Taylor Lunsford 12, Kaylee Buell 2, Aaliyah Lewis 4.

Cumberland (22) — Josalyn Lee 2, Lola Maggard 2, Brittleigh Estep 4, Breanna Massey 5, Destiny Cornett 5, Kaitlyn Holcomb 2, Kaitlyn Rogers 2.

———

James A. Cawood (41) — Leah Davis 13, Madison Daniels 6, Julia Smith 4, Peyton Lunsford 4, Alley Stewart 2, Kaylissa Daniels 2, Jaiden Marlow 10.

Cumberland (15) — Jade Burton 3, Erica Akria 2, Cassidy Hall 4, Haley Welch 2, Shiloh Cook 2, Dianna Cook 2.

———

James A. Cawood (44) — Kylie Jones 8, Taylor Lunsford 12, Kaylee Buell 2, Aaliyah Lewis 4, Skyler Shepherd 10, Lindsey Fee 3, Candance Ferguson 4, Addison Powers 1.

Green Hills (4) — Alisha Middleton 4.

———

James A. Cawood (34) — Leah Davis 12, Madison Daniels 2, Julia Smith 2, Peyton Lunsford 6, Ally Stewart 2, Kaylissa Daniels 6, Jaiden Marlow 4.

Green Hills (0).

^^^

Evarts defeats Walllins behind 15 from Kirby

Isabelle Kirby scored 15 points and Madison Jones added 12 as Evarts won 33-21 at Wallins on Monday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Taytum Griffin led Wallins with 11 points.

Ashley Preston poured in 21 points and Kylie Noe added 13 as Evarts won 35-11 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

———

Evarts (33) — Isabelle Kirby 15, Madison Jones 12, Alexis Freeman 2, Carly Madden 4.

Wallins (21) — Taytum Griffin 11, Brooklyn Wood 2, Faith Caldwell 6, Jaden Lane 2.

———

Evarts (35) — Ashley Preston 21, Kylie Noe 13, Haley Huff 1.

Wallins (11) — Alyssa Hensley 3, Whitney Noe 3, Dakota Fleuger 3, Whitley Teague 2.

^^^

Clark scores 22 as Cawood coasts past Lady Falcons

Kaylee Clark poured in 22 points and Whitney Green added 14 as Cawood rolled to a 57-6 win Monday at Green Hills in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Cheyanne Rhymer scored 10 as Cawood won 33-9 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Green Hills plays at Cumberland on Thursday. Cawood travels to James A. Cawood on Oct. 11.

———

Cawood (57) — Whitney Green 14, Jaelyn Stewart 1, Kaylee Clark 22, Scarlett Rowe 12, Michele Stewart 8.

Green Hills (6) — Gracee Howard 2, Brooke Whitehead 3, Kylie Wilder 1.

———

Cawood (33) — Breanna Fultz 4, Skylar Phillips 4, Maddi Middleton 6, Cheyanne Rhymer 10, Abbi Fields 9.

Green Hills (9) — Sarah Boggs 6, Addyson Caldwell 2, Brooke Whitehead 1.