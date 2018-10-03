Stir-off a longtime tradition for festival

Beneath the pines at the entrance of the SKCTC Cumberland campus, a fire will roar and demonstrators will press stacks of harvested cane for cooking as one of the annual Kingdom Come Swappin’ Meetin’ & Black Bear Festival’s favorite events gets underway. Sorghum making has long been a Swappin’ Meetin’ tradition as thousands have gathered through the decades to watch cane transformed into sweet, dark, tasty sorghum — an Appalachian food staple.

“Sorghum making has been a cornerstone of the Swappin’ Meetin’ for a long time,” says SKCTC Appalachian Program Director Robert Gipe, who organizes the event. “It’s one of the oldest Swappin’ Meetin’ events, and we are proud to uphold that tradition. We are tickled to have actual draft animals to turn our mill, and we are very excited to have live music honoring the tradition now, like the kind we imagined our forbearers playing when we depended on sorghum for a sweetener here in the mountains.”

The demonstration, scheduled from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Friday, has expanded in recent years to not only provide an educational experience for festival visitors, but an enjoyable one, as well. The addition of music and a “fellowshipping” atmosphere shows that sorghum making was not only an early fall chore, but a time for community gathering.

This year, a lineup of traditional musicians will perform Friday night. With the sponsorship of Harlan County Fiscal Court, the “Super Deluxe Old-Time Music Show” is in its second year and will take place on one of the Swappin’ Meetin’s main stages in the lower field next to the stir-off. This year’s edition will feature acclaimed new traditionalists The Local Honeys, Bill & The Belles, and Pierceton Hobbs. At 6 p.m. folksinger Jill Sprague will open the show which is free to the public.

Gipe says along with the addition of music, he is also “super excited” that one of his former students will be heading up the sorghum making demonstration. Master sorghum maker Gary Paul Branson, who has helped with several sorghum making events throughout the region — including Pine Mountain Settlement School’s annual Fair Day Stiroff — will bring his famous mule Hammerhead on Friday and Saturday, along with his self-taught knowledge of pressing and cooking cane. Branson, 36 of Harlan, says he enjoys making sorghum because every fall it allows him “to step back in time.”

“My pawpaw told me about sorghum making years ago, and I always wanted to give it a try,” Branson says. “I like old-timey ways, so in August of 2008, I started making it with a homemade hand crank mill. No one hardly makes it anymore, and the ones who do are dying off. So if someone doesn’t keep the tradition going, then like so many other mountain skills, it will be lost.”

Gipe said it is encouraging to see younger folk like Branson embracing the mountain custom. Branson, who works for the Harlan County Schools Transportation Department, has made his sorghum making demonstration outfit entirely mobile in order to share the skill with communities. He even made his furnace from an old bus fuel tank. Branson said demonstrating at SKCTC’s annual Swappin’ Meetin’ is one of his favorite places because of the interest shown from people of all ages. He encourages people to come out Friday and Saturday to see the demonstration and to enjoy the music.

“People should come and watch it being made so they can see the process and how much work goes into it for such a small return,” Branson said. “It just goes to show how hard our ancestors had to work for food they depended upon. People will also enjoy seeing the mill being turned by Hammerhead, and the kids love to take pictures with him. There’s also going to be some great, old-timey music, and if folks stick around long enough, they can taste the fresh syrup right from the pan.”

The Local Honeys are a natural fit for the stiroff’s Super Deluxe Old Time Music Show taking place on Friday night. Linda Jean Stokley, from the rolling hills of the Bluegrass, and Montanna Hobbs, from the foothills of the Appalachian region, have dedicated themselves to the preservation of old music and the creation of new music. The Local Honeys’ ability to tear into hard-driving fiddle tunes, sing the high, lonesome sound, and tell a good story have made them highly-sought-after performers. The Johnson City, Tennessee-based Bill & The Belles capture a freewheeling, lighthearted approach to music, with a spirited sound that falls somewhere between old-time country and Vaudeville. The group puts its own spin on a golden era, specifically the 1920’s, 1930’s, and the 1940’s. Born and raised in Wise and Dickenson counties in Virginia, Pierceton Hobbs is a multi-genre/multi-instrumentalist, who was taught guitar by his father at a young age. Hobbs’ style is influenced by many Appalachian country, blues, bluegrass, and folk musicians. He is also the director of the Ralph Stanley Museum in Clintwood, Virginia. The show’s opening act Jill Sprague is a folksinger from Greenville, South Carolina. She will be appearing with Harlan County musicians Forrest Hollins and Nick Cornett.

According to Gipe, the Super Deluxe Old Time Music Show and Stiroff, along with the Swappin’ Meetin’ as a whole, is an excellent opportunity to showcase the spirit of community. “Regardless of the theme, community festivals are good for the soul,” says Gipe. “It presents occasions for people to see each other and to visit. But the educational component that comes along with the festival is certainly important, too. The traditional arts illustrate the impact of our culture, and it also values the creativity of our rural people. The Swappin’ Meetin’ is an important way to reinforce what’s best about us.”

For more information about the Super Deluxe Old Time Music Show and Stiroff, contact Gipe at 606.589.2145.