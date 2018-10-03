UK diabetes project heads to Harlan Co.

The UK Faith Moves Mountains — Appalachians In Control Diabetic Research Project is heading to Harlan County.

The project will include a six-week diabetes self-management program that will meet one evening a week.

At this time, two additional Harlan County churches have joined the efforts and have become host sites.

Free Health screening events have been scheduled to determine participant eligibility. You must be screened in order to enroll. Participants will be compensated for portions of the project.

Events include: Oct. 7, noon to 2 p.m., Harlan Baptist Church fellowship hall (light lunch provided); and Oct. 15, 5 to 7 p.m., Cumberland Missionary Baptist Church fellowship hall.

If you or someone you love has diabetes, you are encouraged to enroll in the study.

If your church, or community organization would like to learn more about how you can serve as a participating host site or you would like to learn more about how to enroll in the study, contact Project Manager Tiffany B. Scott at 606-505-7717 or contact the project office at 606-633-3339.