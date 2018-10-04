Man allegedly assaults couple with pipe

An Evarts man is facing charges including assault and burglary after allegedly entering a residence and assaulting the occupants with a steel pipe.

Wayne Phillips, 56, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Will Pope on Sept 23.

According to the citation, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of an assault in progress at a residence on Ages Creek Road on Sept. 23. The caller stated an unknown person, later determined to be Phillips, drove up to the residence in a red Chevrolet truck, exited the truck, forced his way into the residence and began assaulting a man. Prior to Pope’s arrival at the scene, the caller advised Phillips had left the scene. Pope made contact with the male, who advised Phillips forced his way into the residence and assaulted him and a woman with a steel pipe. The woman appeared to have a broken arm and an injury to her head. The man had blood on his hands, face and feet as well as a mark on the back of his head. The man told police when he saw Phillips assaulting the woman he feared for her life, so he grabbed Phillips and pulled him off her.

The citation states the fight between Phillips and the man moved to the kitchen, where Phillips put the man into a headlock and continued to assault him. The man then grabbed a butcher knife out of the sink and stabbed Phillips multiple times. Phillips then stopped the assault and fled the residence. The man exited the residence and Phillips drove toward the man in an attempt to hit him with the truck. Phillips told the man he was going to return and kill him. The man was treated at the scene for injuries by Transtar Ambulance but refused further medical treatment. The woman was transported to Harlan ARH Hospital. Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Saylor assisted at the scene.

Phillips was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and first-degree wanton endangerment. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on Tuesday.