Publius Populus: on voting

“Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.” — Abraham Lincoln

As we were reminded not too long ago, “elections have consequences.” This proclamation was most certainly in the mind of many voters in 2016, when the majority of the electorate didn’t like the direction those “consequences” were taking the country and voted to make a course correction.

This year, as midterms loom, there is a great schism in America, and the country’s very identity is at stake.

One side believes in the inherent greatness of America and its people, and, realizing that certain elected officials did not share that belief, decided to take necessary action to put the country back on the right track.

The other side is outraged over a shift in policies that, once again, prioritizes America, and American citizens. They advocate policies of socialism and “globalization” that seek to punish America for its success. In their unquenchable anger, they have whipped up a frenzy – increasing misinformation and division – in the hopes that a “wave” will wipe out all traces of the track the American train is currently riding.

The differences are not attributed to party identity but to an ideological one. Neither political party is the enemy of the other, but divisiveness is the enemy of us all.

Mark Twain – the same Mark Twain whose books are now deemed “unacceptable” by some – once called the ballot box our “greatest asset.” In truth, it may be the most important power any citizen can wield: the power to decide the fate of your community, your state and your country. With such an awesome civic duty, impacting every facet of our lives, low voter turnout should be inconceivable.

Voter registration ends in just a few days – Tuesday, October 9. If you have not registered, please do. Election day is Tuesday, November 6. If you had not planned to vote, reconsider this vital civic duty.

Let’s not be found after the election, “sitting on our blisters.”

Publius Populus

Publius Populus is a pseudonym for a Kentucky attorney with more than three decades of highly successful trial experience.