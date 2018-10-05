Ponder powers Jackets to win over HHS

WILLIAMSBURG — After spending much of the night chasing Dalton Ponder, you can be sure that Harlan defenders will have plenty of stories to tell about how they couldn’t quite get their hands on the Williamsburg quarterback, who twisted and dodged his way to a memorable performance Friday in leading the Yellow Jacketsto a 41-14 victory Friday over the visiting Green Dragons.

Ponder ran for 154 yards on 15 carries and completed 12 of 15 passes for 171 yards as he led the defending district champions to the win, pushing the Jackets’ record to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the district. Harlan fell to 3-4 overall and 0-1 in district play.

Missed opportunities doomed the Dragons, who came up empty on two drives inside the Jackets’ 20. Harlan had 164 yards through the air and 90 on the ground with 18 first downs, but that was not enough to match the Fran Tarkenton-like performance from Williamsburg’s junior quarterback

Harlan drove 65 yards in 14 plays to start the game, taking over six minutes off the clock as senior running back/receiver Kilian Ledford picked up three first downs on the ground before Will Varner teamed with Caleb Adkins for an 11-yard catch to the 2. Ledford bulled his way into the end zone on the next play for a 6-0 lead as Ledford’s extra point attempt was off the mark.

Ponder didn’t need much time to answer, only four plays to be exact, as he found Gavin Thomas across the middle and the junior receiver weaved his way into the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown. Clay Kysar’s extra point, one of five for the game, put the Jackets on top 7-6 with 3:44 left in the opening quarter.

Passes to Caleb Rose and Eli Mattingly set up the second Williamsburg touchdown, a 14-yard run by Kyle Davis on the first play of the second quarter. Kysar’s kick was blocked and Williamsburg led 13-6.

A beautiful diving catch by Ledford covered 33 yards and appeared to set up the second Harlan touchdown. Ledford ran 23 yards for a touchdown as he lined up at quarterback, but a motion penalty wiped out the score. Mattingly picked off a Varner pass to set up the Jackets again.

Ponder ran 55 yards, eluding at least five Harlan defenders who were able to touch but not tackle him, for a first down at the 23. Marty Gilley, a freshman, ran three straight times for nine yards before Ponder went in from the 14 on a fourth-and-one play.

Harlan forced the only Williamsburg punt to open the third quarter and then drove to the 6 before an unsportsmanlike penalty doomed the drive.

Williamsburg answered with an 81-yard, 13-play march that ended when Davis bulled his way into the end zone from the 5. Kysar’s extra point pushed the lead to 27-6 with 10:03 left in the game.

Another great catch by Ledford, this one a leaping grab in the end zone for a 15-yard score, pulled the Dragons within 13 after Ledford threw to Varner for the two-point conversion.

Williamsburg recovered the onside kick and scored four plays later on a 19-yard run by Davis with 4:31 left.

An interception by Hunter Brown set up the final touchdown. Hunter had scored on the play, but a penalty wiped it out. Williamsburg’ standout linebacker Hunter Brown still got his six points, though, when Ponder found him for a 13-yard touchdown pass with 2:13 to play.

Another Varner to Ledford pass gave the Dragons a first down on the Williamsburg 27 before four straight incomplete passes ended the threat.

Harlan returns to action Friday at home against Lynn Camp. Williamsburg will play Pineville on Friday.

———

Williamsburg 41, Harlan 14

Harlan 6 0 0 8 — 14

Williamsburg 7 13 0 21 — 41

H — Ledford 2 run (kick failed)

W — Thomas 30 pass from Ponder (Kysar kick)

W — Davis 14 run (kick blocked)

W — Ponder 14 run (Kysar kick)

W — Davis 5 run (Kysar kick)

H — Ledford 15 pass from Varner (Varner pass from Ledford)

W — Davis 19 run (Kysar kick)

W — Brown 13 pass from Ponder (Kysar kick)

H W

First downs 18 21

Rushes-yards 30-90 34-271

Passing 156 171

Comp-Att-Int 12-29-2 12-15-0

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 6-55 11-102

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Harlan, Ledford 16-52, Brock 11-41, Adkins 2-1, Varner 1-(-4). Williamsburg, Ponder 15-154, Davis 7-66, Gilley 7-35, Snell 2-13, Teague 2-3.

PASSING—Harlan, Varner 12-29-2-156. Williamsburg, Ponder 12-15-0-171

RECEIVING—Harlan, Ledford 7-112, Adkins 4-36, Burkhart 1-8. Williamsburg, Thomas 5-76, Rose 2-37, Mattingly 2-36, Brown 1-13, Powell 1-5, Gilley 1-4.