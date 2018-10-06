Smith, Lundy to wed

Photo submitted

Jeff and Jenny Smith, of Cawood, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Lyndsey Smith, to Jonathan Lundy, son of Debbie Baker, of Harlan. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Roscoe Smith, and Sally Morrison and Scudder and Colleen Scearse. She is a 2011 graduate of Harlan County High School and attended Southeast Community College. She is presently employed by Kentucky One Health. The prospective groom is the grandson of the late Lumus and Betty Lundy. He is a 2007 graduate of Harlan High School and is attending Southeast Community College. He is presently employed by Revelation Coal and is a U.S. veteran. Jonathan and Lyndsey are the parents of Nathan Lundy. The wedding will be held Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Pine Mountain State Park, Laurel Cove Amphitheater.