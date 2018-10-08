News Around the State

Federal grant to support prenatal, early childhood program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say a new $7.5 million grant will support a statewide program aimed at decreasing the number of premature deliveries and low birth weight babies.

The state Cabinet for Health and Family Services say the federal grant will support the Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program, often called Kentucky’s HANDS program.

Officials say the program is offered in all 120 Kentucky counties through local health departments. It serves high-risk populations by providing assistance to overburdened parents during the prenatal period until a child’s third birthday.

They say the outcomes of the home visitation program include decreased maternal complications in pregnancy, fewer premature deliveries, fewer low birth weight babies and a decrease in child abuse and neglect.

In the 2017 fiscal year, the program served about 4,040 participants.

W.Va,. Ky. schools teaming to boost achievement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia and Kentucky colleges are teaming up to boost the performance of Appalachian students in science, technology, engineering and math.

The alliance aims to support STEM education for underrepresented students. The effort is backed by a National Science Foundation grant.

Education officials say the grant will support learning initiatives, stipends, workshops and research activities at the schools.

Alliance-wide goals for the effort’s latest phase include increasing the number of STEM bachelor’s degrees earned by underrepresented students to an average of 380 per year.

The effort is led by University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto. The alliance also includes West Virginia University, Kentucky State University, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University, Centre College, Marshall University, West Virginia State University, Bluegrass Community and Technical College and Jefferson Community and Technical College.

Authorities seek inmate who escaped jail by hiding in trash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky are searching for one of two inmates who escaped a Louisville jail by hiding in trash cans.

The Courier Journal reports a statement by Louisville Metro Corrections says Justin Stumler and Jeremy Hunt escaped Saturday night. It says the minimum security inmates were working in the jail’s kitchen when they hid in food waste trash cans taken outside for disposal. It says a witness saw the men and notified a corrections officer.

Louisville police said in a statement that Stumler was arrested late Monday morning after officers received a tip on his whereabouts. Authorities are still searching for Hunt.

Hunt was arrested in June on several burglary charges. Stumler was arrested in August on charges including motor vehicle theft and felony drug possession.

Ky. man: Having similar name with Kavanaugh stressful

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who shares a similar name with the newest U.S. Supreme Court justice says the past few weeks have been stressful.

The Courier Journal reports 27-year-old Brett Kavanagh lives in Louisville and works for a clothing and promotional products supplier. His name is spelled slightly different from Brett Kavanaugh, who was sworn in on the nation’s high court Saturday.

Kavanagh says when sexual misconduct allegations came out during the confirmation process for his Supreme Court namesake, his own emotional rollercoaster started to build.

His boss, Landon Wade, says “it started with a joke here or there. But then it became crazy as the process went on.”

Kavanagh works in sales and has noticed the reactions when he introduces himself.

Last week he wrote on Twitter that “This is a terrible time to be named Brett Kavanagh.”