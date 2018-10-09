Bears fall in overtime

Drew Fritz | Daily News

Harlan County’s Nick Shackleford battled with a Knox Central defender for the ball in 50th District Tournament action Monday. Knox Central advanced with a 1-0 win in overtime. The Bears ended the season with a record of 2-8-1. “I couldn’t be more proud of my boys,” said Harlan County coach Andrew Williams. “We took a team that has won the district championship the last two years to overtime and had plenty of good looks at beating them. Matthew Simpson played the best game that I have ever seen a goalie play. He kept us in that game time and time again, but we just couldn’t get a goal. These guys have fought through adversity all year and came together at the right time. They left their heart and soul on the field last night. I am so proud of them as men, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for all of them. Those seniors are going to do some great things in life and the rest of the younger guys have a bright future ahead.”