Double Kwik robbed at gunpoint

On Sunday October 7, 2018 at approximately 1:20AM, KSP Post 10 received a complaint of an armed robbery at the Double Kwik in Harlan located at 421 Ball Park Road.

Troopers Jake Spurlock and Michael Wilson responded to the Double Kwik to begin an investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicates a male employee had exited the rear of the store to discard garbage and while outside was confronted by a white male described as approximately 6 feet tall and 160lbs.

The perpetrator was wearing a camouflage jacket, camouflage mask, white t-shirt, khaki pants, with a blue bandanna on his head. The perpetrator brandished a handgun and demanded money. They perpetrator and worker both reentered the store, after which the worker retrieved cash from the register and surrendered it to the perpetrator, who then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

KSP is asking the public for assistance in identifying the male perpetrator. If anyone has any information regarding this robbery, please contact KSP Post 10 Harlan at (606) 573-3131.

Callers may remain anonymous. Case is still under investigation by Trooper Jake Spurlock.