What’s Goin’ On

OCT. 11

The Harlan County High School SBDM Council will have a regular scheduled meeting on Oct. 11 in the HCHS Media Center. Everyone is invited to attend.

OCT. 13

Join Kingdom Come State Park’s first annual Pumpkin Carving Contest for a spooktacular fun time. Bring already carved pumpkins to the gift shop between noon and 1 p.m. on Oct. 13 for judging ($3 entry fee for each pumpkin). Ages categories are 13 and under; 14 and older. Lots of spooky prizes to win. For more information, call 606-589-4138 or email sherry.cornett@ky.gov.

OCT. 16

You can get a jump on the Christmas season as Harlan County Cooperative Extension Service presents their 2018 Holiday Idea guide beginning at 10 a.m. on Oct. 16 at the Depot. This guide is full of festive decor ideas, projects and recipes.

OCT. 18

The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Awards Gala beginning at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the Harlan Center. For more information, visit http://www.harlancountychamber.com/.

OCT. 20

All women are invited and welcome at the annual Harlan County Christian Women’s Retreat/Conference slated from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Harlan Christian Church, directly across the street from the Justice Center in downtown Harlan, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. This year’s theme is “Be still, and know that I am God, ” with featured speakers Tina Burkhart, Penny Lee and Lori Shope along with praise and worship by Common Ground. Door prizes, breakfast and lunch are included in the $25 registration fee. For more information, contact Tina Burkhart at 606-273-0376.

OCT. 20, 27

Kingdom Come State Park will present the annual Haunted Trail from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 27 at the park. Zombies, ghouls, demons and the darkest creatures of the night await you! Leave the little ones at home, the Haunted Trail is not recommended for ages 8 and under. Admission is $5 permission. For more information, call 606-589-4138 or email sherry.cornett@ky.gov.

WEDNESDAYS

Those who are mourning the death of a family member or friend are invited to attend the Griefshare video seminar at the New Beginning Baptist Church, located four miles west of Harrogate on TN 63. This non-denominational Christ-centered program features biblical teachings by nationally respected grief experts and others journeying through grief. Organizers provide you the opportunity to be around others who understand. GriefShare also offers valuable insights about building a new normal in life and renewing a new hope for the future. Meetings will be held on Wednesdays from, 6 to 7:30 pm, July 25 through Oct.17. For more information, contact Bob Jackson at 423-869-4422, Pastor Donnie Bannister at 423-526-4491 or visit www.griefshare.org.

THURSDAYS

Enjoy a story as Ms. Elizabeth presents captivating stories and fun crafts each Thursday at 1 and 3:30 p.m. at the Harlan County Public Library. Children of all ages are welcome.

SATURDAYS

The Harlan County Farmers Market will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 20 in the lower parking lot of the Harlan Center.

OCT. 26

Harlan Yoga is inviting the community to their terrific new space for spooky movies at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26.

OCT. 27

Bring your toast, water pistols, rice and other props for an active audience presentation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, sponsored by Harlan Yoga, beginning at 8 p.m. on Oct. 27.

OCT. 28

Morning Star Church, located at the Harlan Center, will be giving away hot meals on Oct. 28. Service begins at 11:30 a.m. — meals will be served following the service. For more information, call 606-573-7148.

OCT. 29

Harlan Tourism and Harlan Yoga will present Sensitive Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Harlan Yoga studio with candy, sensory play and other fun activities. The event will not feature any harsh noise or startling activity. The Harlan Yoga studio is located at 119 South Main Street. For more information, call 606-573-4156.

OCT. 31

Halloween will be observed in Harlan County on Oct. 31. Trick or treat hours are from 5 to 7 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat on Main will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 in downtown Harlan. Participating businesses will be marked with a balloon. For more information, call 606-573-4156 or on check out the Facebook page: Visit Harlan County!

NOV. 3, 4

The New Tazewell United Methodist Church will sponsor a Holiday Arts and Crafts Show on Nov. 3, 9 a.m.t to 4 p.m., and Nov. 4, noon to 1 p.m.. All crafters are invited to participate. Crafts must be handmade articles, woodworking, paintings, jewelry, Christmas crafts, quilts, purses etc. Tables are $25 each. Lunch will be available to purchase.Funds will be used for missions. To reserve a table, call the church office at 423-419-5028 or contact Jody Kennedy or Shelley Wieting.

DEC. 1

The sixth annual Christmas at the Center celebration will be held Dec. 1 at the Harlan Center featuring pictures with Santa, an ice skating, concessions, games, inflatables, vendors and entertainment. For more information, call the Harlan Center at 606-573-4156.

The 2018 Harlan County Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 1 in downtown Harlan.

A Jingle Bell Jog 5K will begin at 9 a.m. on Dec. 1 in downtown Harlan.

• • • • • • •

Narconon wants to education families on the new escalated risk Fentanyl has added to opiate abuse. Fentanyl has been found to be 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin and has a greatly increased change of overdose. You can learn more about the new dangers of opiate addition and the details of Fentanyl by visiting http://bit.ly/2oCmgAB Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addition in your family. Call 800-431-1754 for free screenings and referrals

Ann’s Pantry, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in need of non-perishable food items and monetary donations. To donate, contact the Stephen Riddle at 606-573-1464 or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731.

The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a foster parent. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Thursdays from noon to 5:30 p.m. Join prayer at the SIGCO office from 5-6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Middlesboro Learning Center at 606-248-4000, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044, Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305 or Lighthouse Mission at 606-337-1069.

volunteers and friendly visitors are needed for the Kentucky Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to enrich the lives of seniors in their long-term care facilities. If you currently visit with someone or would like to become more involved and educated on resident’s rights, elder abuse and long-term care for seniors, contact Arlene Gibson, district ombudsman with Cumberland Valley ADD, at 606-864-7391 ext. 119.

A military support group for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you are facing financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

Narconon is reminding families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. Take steps to protect your family from drug use. If you know anyone who is struggling get them the help they need. For a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs, call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals.