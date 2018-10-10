Community Assessment Survey helps move Ky. forward

The Harlan County Extension Service is interested in better understanding the issues that are important to you in your community.

In response, the Kentucky Cooperative Extension System can tailor new and existing programs to address the highest priority issues that directly impact you, your family and your community.

You do not need to be familiar with Cooperative Extension to complete this survey. The survey should take no more than 15 minutes to complete and all of your responses will be completely anonymous and confidential.

The survey is available online at: https://bit.ly/2oQ344M.