Harlan Haunt Fest kicks off the season

Harlan Haunt Fest was held last weekend at the Harlan Center. The fifth annual event is a pop-culture and horror festival featuring genre celebrities from film, TV, music, art and literature, along with special events, contests, prizes, Cosplay, crafts, music, masquerade, and all sorts of good fun, celebrating our haunted mountains and the Halloween season. Here, Local Paranormal Researcher Tony Felosi led a Bloody Harlan History and Legends Ghost Walk Tour through downtown.

The costume contest winners were: First place, David Saylor as Ezio Auditore (Assassin’s Creed); second place, Brandy Lete as Sam (Trick-R-Treat); and third place, Katelyn Fox as Pennywise (IT).

A real Raven named Bubba was also in attendance.

A replica of the “Supernatural” 1967 Chevrolet Impala loaded, with monster hunting weapons and ready to roll, just like in the TV show was featured at the festival.

Pictured are Josh “TKO” Turner, who played one of Negan’s “Saviors” on The Walking Dead, and Will Marcum, proprietor of Crater City Comics in Middlesboro.

Terrence Muncy is a popular horror artist who is originally from Harlan. His grandfather is Terry Muncy who wrote the song “It’s a Harlan Thing” and creator of a movie here called “Stand Like a Mountain.”

Sonya Thompson has played a prominent zombie in The Walking Dead and Zombieland.

Many Harlan Haunt Fest attendees donned costumes to celebrate the event.

