HCHS, Middlesboro advance to finals

Harlan County and Middlesboro advanced to the finals of the 50th District Tournament with shutout victories Tuesday at Middlesboro.

It was the fourth straight win for the 8-5 Lady Bears, who rolled to a 10-0 win in a match shortened due to the mercy rule.

Abby Stephens and Hayley Key each scored two goals to lead the Lady Bears. Taylor Rowe, Amber Allen, Hannah Sturgill, Hailey Gaw, Hannah Pittman, Sarah Sturgill, Gracen Anderson and Abby Middleton added one goal each.

Stephens and Rowe led in assists with two each. Key, Allen, Hannah Sturgill, Anderson and Middleton added one assist each.

Gaw recorded the shut out in goal for HCHS with three saves.

Middlesboro (7-7) edged Knox Central 1-0 in the other semifinal as Aubrey Sowders scored the only goal. Jordyn Ferguson recorded the shutout with nine goalkeeper saves.

HCHS will play Middlesboro at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.