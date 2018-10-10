Induction held for Harlan County NHS

Harlan County High School held a formal induction ceremony for new members of the National Honor Society on Oct. 3. The National Honor Society is a nationally recognized service organization for those students who have a GPA of 3.5 or better, have had no discipline issues and are not truant. Each member is required by the local chapter to attain 30 hours of community service before graduation. The club is active in organizations such as Christ’s Hands and the Empty Stocking Fund in addition to many others. Those 52 members inducted into the NHS include: Ally Alred, Gracen Anderson, Payton Ashley, Caleb Ashley, Madison Blakley, Jaiden Belcher, Amber Blanton, Baili Boggs, Michael Canterbury, Christopher Carruba, Destiney Clark, Mackenzie Collins, Sean Cooper, Bethany Cox, Bridgett Craig, Jared Creech, Stephen Daniel, James Dean, Emily Evans, Dixie Ewing, Clarence Franklin, Paighton Freeman, Payton Griffin, Dylan Gross, Madison Hall, Emma Hensley, Ashley Hoskins, Elizabethe Howard, Sarah Huff, Hannah Johnson, Larry Johnson, Hannah Jones, Emily Long, Katera Massengale, Olivia Minor, Shalora Neely, Emily Noe, Hannah Pittman, Jeff Ramsey, Breonna Rhymer, Hayston Saylor, Lindsay Saylor, Noah Saylor, Emily Sergent, Morgan Smallwood, Taylor Spurlock, Madison Tolliver, Jared Turner, Adia Watts, Jacob Wilson, Zoie Wilson and Hannah Wood.