Jordan scores 4 TDs as Bears win title

From a two-win season last fall to league champion, the New Harlan Patriots made quite a turnaround in 2018, capped by a 28-0 victory Tuesday over visiting Evarts in the Southeastern Kentucky Conference championship game for the seventh- and eighth-grade division.

“I was very proud of the team, finishing a good season with a big win,” New Harlan coach Scott Caldwell said. “Evarts played us tough and I want to congratulate them and Cumberland on their seasons. Both those teams are well coached and have tough-nosed football players.”

Thomas Jordan led the New Harlan offense once again, scoring all four touchdowns in the first half while adding a pair of extra-point kicks and had a pass on a two-point conversion. He ran for 216 yards on 13 carries, all but one in the first half.

“Our team had a motto this season of playing for each other, and last night we did that in all phases of the game,” Caldwell said. “I thought our line blocked well and our backs ran hard. Our defense stepped up when we needed them to and our special teams were clicking. Thomas Jordan went over 200 yards again, and that’s a credit to him and his line.”

Jordan reached the end zone on the game’s fourth play, scoring from 16 yards out on a run around the right side of the New Harlan line. His extra point pushed the lead to 7-0 with 6:20 left in the first quarter.

After recovering an onside kick, the Patriots covered 54 yards in five plays before Jordan broke free up the middle for a 25-yard TD run. Jordan’s extra point pushed the lead to 14-0 with 3:18 left in the opening quarter.

Jordan raced 60 yards for a touchdown with 5:55 to play in the second quarter. His extra point attempt was off the mark and the Patriots led 20-0.

Jordan and Samuel Henson each ran for first downs as the Patriots drove for the final touchdown late in the first half. Jordan ran 28 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the drive. He then connected with Gavin Spurlock for the two-point conversion and a 28-0 lead with 2:21 left in the first half.

Bryson North picked up a first down for the Wildcats before Spurlock ended the threat with an interception. Ryley Mefford closed the half with an interception on the next play.

Evarts picked up three first downs on a long drive in the third quarter. Zach Burgan teamed with Chuckie Blackshire for 10 yards and Connor Ward for 13 yards and John Long ran for 11 before the series stalled on the New Harlan 8.

New Harlan ran out the clock in the fourth quarter, beginning with first down runs by Henson and Tanner Griffin. James McMillian, Braden Engle and Darren Alred each added carries as the Patriots drove inside the Evarts 20 before time expired.

New Harlan finished the season with a record of 7-5. Evarts, the defending league champ, finished 5-5.

“I’m so happy for our eight graders,” Caldwell said. “They worked hard for this all season. They played a tough schedule this year to set them up for this and it showed tonight. This is a special group of eighth graders that has set a high mark for Patriot teams to come. I can’t wait to see these eighth graders progress at the next level. We get back a good nucleus next year to build on and a good group of sixth graders moving up to help, however, this group of eighth graders will be hard to replace.”

———

New Harlan (7-4) built a 20-0 lead in the fifth- and sixth-grade championship game, then held off a Cumberland rally to hang on for a 20-14 victory.

Jake Brewer ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries to lead the 7-4 Patriots. Jayce Brown added 62 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Brewer opened the scoring with a 50-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Brown went 8 yards for a touchdown later in the quarter as the New Harlan lead grew to 12-0.

Brewer ran 42 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and Brown added the two-point conversion.

Ashton Adams scored both touchdowns for Cumberland (3-9), including a 5-yard TD run in the second quarter after a 55-yard run by Aiden Craig.

Adams scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter. Craig added the two-point conversion.

Cumberland drove to the New Harlan 14 in the closing minutes before Brewer ended the threat with an interception with 2:48 to play.

Michael Torres led the New Harlan defense with five tackles. Brewer and Travis Burkhart added four tackles each. Jason Fultz, James Ryan Howard, Jeremy Goldsberry and Connor Daniels contributed three tackles each.