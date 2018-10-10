Lady Dragons extend district streak to 4

Harlan extended its streak of 52nd District Tournament titles to four with a 25-14, 25-20, 25-21 victory Tuesday over Harlan County in the championship game at Harlan.

“Our girls played good tonight, along with HC,” Harlan coach Shawna Cox said. “They tied it up a couple of times, but we came back strong with our serves. Madison Middleton, Ai-yana Harriston, Courtney Cozart and Haven Saylor all had strong serves. Hannah Jones played at the net, along with Maddy Haynes and Natalee King. Whitney Couch and Emma Fisher returned a couple of good digs, as well. I’m proud of all my girls. They made my first year of coaching a great experience.”

Saylor led the 12-14 Lady Dragons with 18 digs, 10 assists and three aces. Middleton had nine aces, nine kills and 14 digs. Jones contributed seven kills and nine digs. King added four kills, one assist and one dig. Harriston had 18 digs, four aces and seven assists. Cozart added 15 digs and six assists. Haynes had four kills and three digs. Fisher and Couch added six assists each.

Olivia Minor led HCHS in digs with 30 and was followed by Emily Long with 13, Kathryn Bailey and Brenna Early with nine each, Breanna Turner with eight and Elizabeth Ball with one. Bailey led in service points with seven and was followed by Turner and Paighton Freeman with five each, Minor with four, Scearse with two and Ball and Long with one each. Ball was first in kills with five, followed by Turner with four, Long and Scearse with two each and Bailey with one. Minor led in assists with six and was followed by Long and Bailey with two each and Turner with one.

Both Harlan and HCHS will advance to the 13th Region Tournament next week.