Mountain Masters planning underway

The 33rd installment of the Festival of the Mountain Masters is just around the corner, taking place the weekend following Thanksgiving at the Village Center Mall.

Harlan City Tourism Director Brandon Pennington said he is counting the days until the festival commences.

“We’ve already got about 30 vendors and demonstrators signed up, which is more than we’ve ever had at this point,” Pennington said. “This time last year, we probably had 15.”

According to Pennington, vendors and demonstrators have already signed up to exhibit jewelry making, chair caning, woodworking, basket making, candy making and many other such items.

“There’s a whole lot of stuff going on,” Pennington said. “We are of course still accepting vendors.”

As usual, the festival will be taking place at the Village Center Mall on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.

“The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days,” Pennington said.

Also on tap this year is the return of the photography show as well as many other return visits from the festival’s past.

“We’re hoping to have lots of returning vendors for this year’s festival,” Pennington said.

Music, as always, will play a big part in the festivities.

“We’ll have a stage again this year,” Pennington said. “I imagine we’ll have a line-up similar to year’s past. We’re looking to have Christmas music, bluegrass music and of course some gospel.”

As acts are confirmed, they will be added to the Festival of the Mountain Masters Facebook page, according to Pennington.

“We’re very excited,” Pennington said. “It’s my favorite festival that we do. Every year, I grow a little fonder of it.”

Pennington pointed out Mountain Masters is a timely opportunity to locate special, unique Christmas gifts for friends and family alike.

Anybody interested in being a sponsor, vendor or performer should call the Harlan Center at 606-573-4156.