New Harlan sweeps league titles

New Harlan swept the Southeastern Kentucky Conference league titles with wins Tuesday at the James A. Cawood field. The seventh- and eighth-grade team (top) defeated Evarts 28-0 and the fifth- and sixth-grade team (above) edged Cumberland 20-14.

New Harlan swept the Southeastern Kentucky Conference league titles with wins Tuesday at the James A. Cawood field. The seventh- and eighth-grade team (top) defeated Evarts 28-0 and the fifth- and sixth-grade team (above) edged Cumberland 20-14.